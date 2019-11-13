Fallen Worcester Firefighter Mourned by Mass. Leaders, Fellow Emergency Responders

Massachusetts leaders and local emergency response departments are expressing their condolences Wednesday following the death of Lt. Jason Menard in the line of duty.

Menard, 39, was battling a four-alarm house fire in Worcester early Wednesday, according to Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie. Firefighters were at a burning apartment building on Stockholm Street where a baby and another resident were trapped on the upper floors, but Menard became trapped himself.

The firefighter "heroically and selflessly saved his crew" escape from the blaze before he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Menard was a 9-year veteran of the Worcester Fire Department, a husband and father of three children who was planning to take his family to Disney.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito were among the Bay State leaders who expressed their sorrows on the tragedy in the hours after it unfolded.

This morning, I'm deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard, who lost his life battling last night’s fire on Stockholm Street, and the injury of 3 other brave firefighters. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 13, 2019

Our hearts are with the family of Lt. Jason Menard in the wake of this tragedy. Firefighters put their lives on the line every day, risking the ultimate sacrifice to ensure our safety, and today is no different. Praying for @WorcesterFD and the community. https://t.co/iwdh65mFhU — Karyn Polito (@MassLtGov) November 13, 2019

Our brave firefighters risk their lives every day to keep us safe, & it’s a tragedy when someone doesn’t make it home to their loved ones. My heart goes out to Lt. Menard’s family & friends, & the entire @WorcesterFD for their loss. https://t.co/xenhkltOJ6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 13, 2019

Our hearts are with the @CityofWorcester and the @WorcesterFD who lost Jason Menard last night in an overnight fire. Jason leaves behind a family who loved him deeply, and Boston will remember his sacrifice and service to protect others. https://t.co/NyXXtroQJx — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) November 13, 2019

My heart goes out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lt. Jason Menard of the Worcester Fire Department. His bravery and sacrifice is unparalleled. I am deeply sorry for your loss. https://t.co/QuwnV3kD6y — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) November 13, 2019

The men and women of the Worcester Police Department would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Lieutenant Jason Menard and to our brothers and sisters at the @WorcesterFD. Our thoughts and prayers are with you this morning. pic.twitter.com/ClMbBhNZNK — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) November 13, 2019

Our sincerest condolences to the family of Lt. Jason Menard and members of the @WorcesterFD https://t.co/6IqCzaFo0a — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 13, 2019

It’s unfathomable that tragedy has again struck our Worcester Firefighters Family. Every fiber of our heart aches for all of those affected. — Polar Park (@PolarPark2021) November 13, 2019

Please keep the Menard family and the Worcester Local 1009 brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers this morning after the tragic loss of Lt. Jason Menard last night. https://t.co/TvObOkKcPl — Fire Fighters of MA (@THE_PFFM) November 13, 2019