Fallen Worcester Firefighter Mourned by Mass. Leaders, Fellow Emergency Responders

Massachusetts leaders and local emergency response departments are expressing their condolences Wednesday following the death of Lt. Jason Menard in the line of duty.
Menard, 39, was battling a four-alarm house fire in Worcester early Wednesday, according to Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie. Firefighters were at a burning apartment building on Stockholm Street where a baby and another resident were trapped on the upper floors, but Menard became trapped himself.
The firefighter "heroically and selflessly saved his crew" escape from the blaze before he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Menard was a 9-year veteran of the Worcester Fire Department, a husband and father of three children who was planning to take his family to Disney.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito were among the Bay State leaders who expressed their sorrows on the tragedy in the hours after it unfolded.