New Red Sox Traditions We Love

Hating the Yankees is every Red Sox fan's favorite tradition, but there are plenty of other great ones that have stood the test of time.

From touching the Green Monster for good luck to singing along to classics like "Sweet Caroline," some of your favorite Boston baseball traditions have been around for years.

In this episode of Boston Decoded, Rob Michaelson takes a look at some of the newest Red Sox traditions that he thinks should stick around. He thinks we should maybe keep the laundry cart rides and anything that shows love for all of the dads out there.

You might agree with his thoughts on the Red Sox new traditions, but fans might have a problem with his take on that famous Neil Diamond song that Fenway fanatics love to sing.