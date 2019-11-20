Man Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Man at Brookline Park

A man has been arrested for the killing of another man at a park early Tuesday morning in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Singha Oeun, 21, was arrested Wednesday with the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Nicolas "Cole" Kern of Brookline.

Kearn was found stabbed at Amory Playground at 1:38 a.m. and taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with serious injuries. He later died following "extensive medical treatment," the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said.

At a news conference to announce the arrest Wednesday afternoon, authorities said the two men knew one another but did not divulge further details.

"There's no ongoing danger to the community. This incident is no reason to have fear in the area of Amory park," Brookline Police Chief Andy Lipson said.

Through an investigation by local and state police, authorities said a trail of "technological evidence" led them to Oeun at a Malden residence where he was taken into custody without incident.

"This was an isolated incident and we're not looking for anyone else in connection with this case," Lipson said.

Caution tape blocked off a portion of the park to the public Tuesday as investigators canvassed the area for evidence. They were seen inspecting a number of nearby trash bins in search of a weapon.

People who live near the park were shocked to hear of the violence.

"I've only lived here for about two or three years, and I haven't had any problems like this before," Brookline resident Eric Coles said. "It's definitely unusual."

Kern is a graduate of the Cushing Academy in Ashburnham.

"Our campus community is deeply saddened by the death of alumnus Nicolas "Cole" Kern," Randy Bertin, the head of the school, said in a statement. "Our sympathies go out to his family, classmates, and friends for this tragic loss."

Oeun is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Brookline District Court.