Person Killed in Overnight House Fire in Springfield, Mass.: Report

The victim has not been identified

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

One person was killed overnight Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 following a fatal house fire in Springfield, Massachusetts.
WWLP

One person was reportedly killed overnight following a house fire in Springfield, Massachusetts.

WWLP reports firefighters received a call of the deadly blaze early Tuesday and responded to a home on Montmorenci Street.

Photos of the scene showed heavy smoke coming from the home’s attic as firefighters responded to the blaze amid thick snow.

Firefighters have not released the name of the fatal victim, according to WWLP. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.   

