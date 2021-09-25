Randolph

Randolph Man Indicted for Beating Canadian Geese

He faces animal cruelty charges that could put him behind bars for 7 years

By Jim McKeever

Getty Images

A Randolph, Massachusetts, man was indicted Thursday on two counts of animal cruelty for allegedly beating a pair of Canadian geese so badly they had to be euthanized.

Ernest Allen, 55, pleaded not guilty to two counts of animal cruelty at his Quincy District Court arraignment on August 2, 2021. He was released on personal recognizance.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“The Randolph Police Department responded to Mr. Allen’s home after being contacted by a neighbor who reported seeing him beating the geese with a stick,” Morrissey said. “The geese were transported to the New England Wildlife Center in South Weymouth. Despite their efforts, the geese could not be saved.”

District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Thursday's indictment moves the case to Norfolk Superior Court.

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Worcester 44 mins ago

After 20 Years, Man Found Guilty for Worcester Murder

murder 2 hours ago

Duxbury Man Accused of Murder Indicted by Grand Jury

"We would expect to schedule a superior court arraignment in the coming weeks," he said. The New England Wildlife Center also assisted by conducting the necropsy – the veterinary equivalent of an autopsy - that would be used if the matter goes to trial, Morrissey said.

Allen is represented by attorney Ken DiFazio. The maximum penalty for animal cruelty in Massachusetts is 7 years in state prison.

This article tagged under:

RandolphquincyAnimal crueltyRandolph policeRandolph Police Department
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us