Nantucket Issues Shelter-In-Place Order After Reporting 1st Coronavirus Case

Officials in Nantucket on Sunday issued a shelter-in-place order after a hospital announced the island's first case of the novel coronavirus.

The order, which asks people to stay at home, goes into effect Monday at 5 p.m. and tentatively extends through April 6, the town said.

Officials want to stressed the order did not mean a “lockdown” had been put into place. Trips for essential services, such as those to visit the grocery store, pharmacy and restaurants, are acceptable.

The order will be reviewed by the select board and other officials, as well as by Nantucket Cottage Hospital, to determine if the measure can be lifted on April 6.

Gov. Baker on Sunday encouraged those who have second homes on the island, as well as on Martha's Vineyard, to remain on the mainland.

Nantucket Cottage Hospital earlier confirmed the first positive case of the novel coronavirus on the island.

The patient is quarantined, isolated at home and monitoring their symptoms with clinicians. The hospital and officials are notifying those who came into close contact with the individual.

The patient was screened and tested on Friday, March 20, and the result was reported positive on Sunday.