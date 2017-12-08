Crews Prepare for Saturday’s Snowstorm

Massachusetts is preparing for the first significant snowfall of the season, which is expected to drop several inches of snow in the region.

A winter storm warning is in effect in Boston from 4 a.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has 700 staffers ready to combat potential icy roads with 2,100 plows and plenty of salts. They say that drivers should remember to slow down and not crowd plows.

"Our greatest priority is ensuring the safety of the traveling public and we encourage everyone to make smart, informed decisions if they must head out onto the roadways on Saturday, drive the conditions, and exercise safe driving behavior," MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.



Ahead of the storm at Somerville’s Assembly Row, some people could be seen cramming in their holiday shopping. They said they'd rather shop Friday than take a chance with this weekend’s snowy conditions.

"Six inches is nothing to me man, it's nothing to anybody in the city," said one shopper.

People were also spotted at Somerville's Home Depot, stocking up on salt and shovels.

"I ended up getting out of there with paying less than $200," said Charlestown resident Jack Castro. "The shovels are going quick and, obviously, the ice melt."



Snow showers may redevelop as soon as Monday night, with a rain and snow combo a possibility yet again on Tuesday ahead of a shot of colder air for the end of next week in the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-day forecast.