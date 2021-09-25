Waltham

Video Released of Suspect in Recent Break-ins in Watertown and Waltham

Police say a video depicts a “person of interest”

By Jim McKeever

The Watertown Police Department is working with the Waltham Police Department to investigate two house break-ins that occurred early in the morning on Wednesday.

Police believe that the incidents are related.

One break-in occurred on Longfellow Road in Waltham. Another was on Partridge Street in Watertown. These locations are near each other.

Police say this video shows a "person of interest"

Both incidents involve a suspect or suspects entering a home while the residents were asleep inside. No one was injured in either incident, according to police.

As a reminder, police remind residents to make sure that car doors and home doors are secured.

Contact either the Watertown Police Department or the Waltham Police Department with any information.

