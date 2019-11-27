How to Be a Travel Warrior This Thanksgiving Holiday

With just a day left before Thanksgiving, hordes of travelers are expected to crowd Logan Airport and the roadways Wednesday for one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Nearly 1 million travelers are expected to pass through the Boston-based airport between Wednesday and next Tuesday as they come and go from the Hub for the holiday. A whopping 1 million drivers are expected to hit the roads to get to their holiday destinations.

Planning to travel for the holidays? Here are some helpful tips to make your life easier:

Traveling by air

Bad weather in the middle of the U.S. is expected to delay numerous flights Wednesday as snow squalls slam states like Colorado and Minnesota. Passengers are encouraged to check the flight of their status often to see if it is delayed, on time or worse – canceled.

Check with your airline to see if your flight is affected in any way.

Getting to the airport

The Massachusetts Port Authority is urging travelers to take public transportation because parking at Logan Airport is expected to be at full capacity the next few days.

Those who would rather be picked up by a rideshare will note that the services have been moved to a centralized location. Travelers will need to head to the Ride App pickup location at Central Parking, which is on the ground floor of the central parking garage.

Massport encourages travelers to include extra time in their plans for traffic and an increase in lines at the airport.

Driving to your destination

If you’re driving to get to your holiday festivities, try to avoid getting behind the wheel Wednesday evening. AAA says the worst time to travel on Wednesday in Boston will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., when delays will be up by triple the normality.

When it comes to returning home, the best time to do so is in the middle of the night. Google says the early bird gets the open highway worm since the best time to depart from the festivities would be 3 a.m. Sunday

Motorists are encouraged to take it slow on the road Wednesday and Sunday since showers will create slick conditions those days.

Public transportation

Those who are traveling locally enough where public transportation will suffice should know the MBTA will run on a regular weekday schedule on Wednesday, except for the Hingham/Hull ferries.

The T will run on a Sunday schedule on Thursday.