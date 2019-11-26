Police in Manchester, NH Seek Woman Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen

A 27-year-old woman accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy is being sought by police in New Hampshire.

Authorities in Manchester are seeking the public’s help in locating Hailey Krizan, who allegedly assaulted the teenager at least five times from September to October of this year. Police said the suspect also sent nude photos of herself to the victim.

There is an active warrant for Krizan’s arrest as she faces five charges of felonious sexual assault.

Police say Krizan and the victim are both Manchester residents but have not disclosed how the two know one another.

"Regardless of what the situation may have been between the two of them, the point of the matter is this is a violation and it's something that's taken very seriously," Manchester Police Spokesperson Heather Hamel said Tuesday.

Anyone who sees Krizan or who knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.