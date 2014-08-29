Worker Rescues Kittens from Job Site in Dirty Bucket

A worker at a job site in Peabody, Massachusetts rescued five abandoned kittens on Friday.

Around 1 p.m., a worker walked into the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Massachusetts with a dirty, 5-gallon bucket.

The worker said he was at a job site in Peabody and discovered three kittens with no mother cat around. He said he knew he couldn't just leave them there, but he didn't have a box, so he found a bucket and brought the kittens to the shelter.

Shelter volunteers cleaned the kittens and fed them. They said the kittens appear to be around 4 weeks old.

About 30 minutes later, the worker returned with his bucket, having found two more kittens.

One of the adoption counselors at the Northeast Animal Shelter will foster all five kittens until they are old enough to be adopted out.