MassArt students displaced from dorm until Thursday due to sprinkler issues

Students at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design who were evacuated from their dormitory this weekend due to a faulty sprinkler system will be displaced until Thursday afternoon.

A MassArt spokesperson provided the update Sunday, saying that crews have made significant progress since Friday night but that the Tree House residence hall is not able to be occupied at this time and a few more days of repairs are needed.

"This new timeline will give crews adequate time to finish necessary repairs and testing of the sprinkler system, ensuring there are no additional issues," the statement read.

The rest of the MassArt campus is open and operational.

Students living in the building were successfully moved to temporary accommodations on Friday evening after it was determined the sprinkler system was not operational. MassArt said impacted students who are being hosted in residence halls at neighboring colleges will remain in those accommodations while many students will continue to remain with family until they are able to return to their residence in the Tree House.

According to MassArt, school officials were prepared to provide temporary accommodations in the Kennedy building on MassArt's campus but that wasn't necessary as partners in the Colleges of the Fenway consortium were able to provide appropriate space on their nearby campuses.

The spokesperson added that college staff are working with all students who reside in the dorm to provide support,

address any housing needs, and to secure safe, comfortable accommodations as needed.

"MassArt understands that being away from a living space is a major inconvenience and disruption and continues to have staff available on campus to support impacted students," the college wrote.

First-year classes are canceled for Monday. Hybrid classes -- virtually and in-person -- will be held for first-year students Tuesday through Thursday. All others will take place as usual.

The spokesperson acknowledged that some students have expressed frustrations with other issues in the Tree House building this year but said some of those inconveniences, like fire alarms being activated, were the result of safety equipment working properly.

The current sprinkler system issue is not connected to another incident that happened at the beginning of the school year in which a pipe was inadvertently damaged by a contractor working on routine maintenance, the spokesperson concluded. That break resulted in water issues that impacted three floors of the building but was quickly contained.