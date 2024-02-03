MassArt students evacuated from dorm due to faulty sprinkler

Students at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design had to be evacuated from their dormitory this weekend due to a a sprinkler system that is not working.

A MassArt spokesperson tells NBC10 Boston that students from the Tree House Residence Hall had safely left the building by 10:30 p.m. Friday and were relocated to temporary housing. There's no word on how many students were affected.

An external contractor is on the school's campus in Boston and working to repair the system as soon as possible, MassArt said.

"We appreciate that the students who have been impacted are demonstrating patience and positivity, and we are working as quickly as possible to get them back into their rooms," the spokesperson said.

The dorm is home to mostly first-year students, so first-year classes have been canceled on Monday, the spokesperson added. First-year faculty will still be available to students, however, if they want to continue with their work or connect with faculty.

The campus is fully operation and all other classes will continue as planned.

There was no immediate timeline on when the dorm's sprinkler would be fixed.