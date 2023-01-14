Local

Massachusetts

Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns

The agency says crews will be salting and chemically treating roadways but the weather could still create slippery conditions.

By Irvin Rodriguez

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend.

Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.

Transportation officials are urging drivers to check the forecast before hitting the road Saturday, Sunday and Monday, as conditions, such as snow, freezing rain, sleet and gusty winds, may reduce visibility and could impact travel.

The Department of Transportation said crews will be salting and chemically treating roadways, but the weather could still create slippery conditions.

This unusual weather has businesses that rely on snow feeling the pinch.

“If traveling, especially in the next 48 hours, drivers should put safety first and check forecasts for the routes they will take,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement.

