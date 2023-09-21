MassDOT begins planning for eventual replacement of Tobin Bridge

It's a staple for commuters and an iconic part of the Boston skyline.

But plans are in the works to someday replace the Tobin Bridge.

The Tobin Bridge takes Route 1 from Chelsea to Charlestown, and is now more than 70 years old. It carries about 87,000 trips on a typical weekday, and although it will be years before it will get replaced, MassDOT believes that it needs to start planning now.

Acting MassDOT Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutts spoke to state officials on Wednesday, and presented a plan to look into eventually replacing the aging piece of infrastructure.

MassDOT is expected to release a request for proposals on Friday, searching for consultants to study all of the possible options for the eventual replacement of the nearly two-mile-long Tobin Bridge.

The agency has already granted a $109 million contract for maintenance and repairs.

"The time is now," Tibbits-Nutts said. "I think anyone that's been on the Tobin Bridge — we need to be taking the steps needed with the planning and engineering decisions to replace the Tobin Bridge with a similar, but also alternative infrastructure."

The study alone of the bridge could take about two years.