MassDOT leader warns about E-ZPass text scam: ‘Consider yourself affected'

People in Massachusetts and elsewhere have been receiving fraudulent texts claiming they owe money for tolls via E-ZPass, and a transportation official is reiterating calls for vigilance after getting the same message.

The texts appear to be from EZDriveMA, using the program's logo and referring to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. But MassDOT says they are part of a "smishing" scam using text-based messaging.

The department says not to open links in unsolicited texts or emails regarding EZDriveMA or any other toll agencies.

"EZDriveMA will never request payment by text," MassDOT said in a warning on the program's website. "All links associated with EZDriveMA will include www.EZDriveMA.com."

People are receiving text messages claiming to be from EZDriveMA.

Jonathan Gulliver, MassDOT's highway administrator, says he has gotten such a text himself.

"If you have a phone number, you can consider yourself affected — that's how widespread it is," Gulliver told NBC10 Boston Friday. "If you have not gotten a text yet, I think it's probably only a matter of time. They are literally sending them out to everybody. I've received one, a lot of my family and friends have received them."

MassDOT says the FBI is aware of this and other smishing scams.

Recipients are urged to file complaints with the Internet Crime Complaint Center, including the phone number where the text originated and the website listed in the text. Any texts received should also be deleted.

If you clicked a suspicious link or provided information, MassDOT says you should secure your accounts and dispute unfamiliar charges.