MassDOT provides shuttle buses for Fluff Festival attendees

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced shuttle buses to support travel needs of Fluff Festival attendees in Somerville between two Green Line locations.

3 shuttle buses will operate between East Somerville Station on the Medford Branch of the Green Line and Union Square plaza to accommodate attendees between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The shuttle buses will depart every 10 to 15 minutes.

During the suspension of service to Union Square, travel alternatives include, per MassDOT:

MBTA bus routes 86, 91, and CT2, which travel between Union Square and East Somerville Station on the Medford Branch of the Green Line.

These bus routes also connect to Sullivan Square Station on the Orange Line.

MBTA bus route 87, which travels between Union Square and Lechmere Station.

Customers are encouraged to visit MBTA.com for bus route information and stop locations.

During the suspension of service, ADA vans will be available on an on-call basis for those in need of accommodations between Lechmere and Union Square Stations.

Several Bluebikes stations are located near Union Square and Lechmere stations.

Because Squires Bridge work must be performed within the MBTA Green Line right of way, transit service on the Union Branch currently terminates at Lechmere Station.

The MBTA work on the Squires Bridge that cause dthe Green Line Extension to close for 25 days began on Sept. 18.

The work was originally supposed to take place in July and August but was pushed back.

The bridge goes through Route 28/McGrath Highway over the Union Branch of the Green Line, the Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line, and Somerville Avenue Extension.

The work plan has also been modified to reduce the original duration of the project from the original 42 days to 25 days.

The Green Line Extension has already become an important transit option for residents around Union Square.

"When they opened it, it was really exciting for me to be able to go right into Boston," Kelley Weedon said. "I use it every couple of weeks just to go into the city, and I was really upset when I found out they were going to close it because I love doing outdoor things in the city."

The Squires Bridge is an important part of the highway that connects Boston to Cambridge.

“We know this will come as an inconvenience to Green Line riders and we have worked to adjust our construction schedule to minimize impacts as much as possible while balancing the need to complete necessary infrastructure work,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said. “With this new 25-day schedule, we can strike a better balance between completing important repairs while minimizing the impacts to transit service.”

Green Line Extension commuters are encouraged to take the 86, 91, and CT2 bus routes that travel between Union Square and East Somerville Station on the Medford Branch. The MBTA has set up a hotline to answer rider questions about the project and service at 617-927-9957.