A truck that belongs to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation went up in flames Thursday morning.

Firefighters worked to put out the blaze, which broke out on the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston near Fenway Park Thursday morning. Only one lane was open on the westbound side of I-90 while the left lane on the eastbound side was closed for sometime as officials cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported. No further information was immediately available.