Over 100 acres burn in massive brush fire in Lynn as dry conditions continue

The North Shore has been severely impacted by brush fires over this past month as dry conditions have continued during the fall.

The Lynn Woods is the latest to burn amid the drought the region is experiencing.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger shows the extent of the brush fire in the area, which is popular for walking and a tourist attraction. It also showed lines of fire in the trees that looked like interlocking rings.

The Lynn Fire Department said the fire has burned around 102 acres of land as of midnight.

Fire officials warned that smoke will be persistent throughout Lynn on Saturday.

"Smoke will be persistent throughout the city for the rest of the evening and into tomorrow. No structures are threatened or involved," the Lynn Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

There were nearly 200 wildland fires in October, the most in any single month this year and a huge increase over the yearly average.

A Red Flag Warning continues to be active today as weather conditions and gusty winds could make fires difficult to control.