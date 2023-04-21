Local

Truro

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Cape Cod Home

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Mary Markos

Fire crews are battling a massive house fire that broke out overnight in Truro, Massachusetts.

Numerous firefighters and emergency response vehicles have responded to First Light Lane on the outer Cape to battle the blaze. The Truro Fire Department is being assisted by several other communities on Cape Cod, including Eastham, Orleans, Barnstable, Yarmouth, Mashpee, Sandwich and Hyannis.

There are reports of a possible explosion.

Video from the scene shows that the house appears to have been leveled with debris scattered everywhere.

NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and we'll bring you more information as we get it.

This article tagged under:

TruroMassachusettsfireCape Cod
