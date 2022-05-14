Local

worchestor

Massive Fire Engulfs 3-Story Building in Worcester

Three people were injured and transported to the hospital, firefighters said

By Avantika Panda

Firefighters responded to a large fire at the Bingham Square Apartments in Worcester, Massachusetts, Saturday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a fire on Gage Street at around 3:30 a.m. and upon arrival found the entire building in flames, the Worcester Fire Department said.

The building was three stories and multiple families lived there. It was occupied at the time of the fire, fire officials said.

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital. No further details on the victims or the severity of their injuries were immediately available.

It took over two hours for crews to get the fire under control. No firefighters were injured, authorities said.

The original building was completely destroyed by the flames. The fire also damaged two neighboring buildings on Eastern Avenue and Gage Street, officials said.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

