Massive Fire Raging in Lawrence, Flames Have Spread to Multiple Homes

The multi-alarm fire broke out at a home on Crosby Street and spread to several other triple-deckers nearby

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Oscar Margain

Firefighters are battling a massive fire Friday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The multi-alarm fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Crosby Street and quickly spread to several other triple-deckers nearby.

Flames and thick smoke were visible from at least a mile away.

The Billerica and Lowell fire departments are among those providing mutual aid at the Lawrence fire.

The wind, gusting to 30 mph at times Friday night, is creating a challenge for fire crews on scene working to contain the blaze. Between the whipping wind and dry air, flames can skip from building to building.

One woman who lives in a building that caught fire told NBC10 Boston that she and her husband rushed outside as soon as they heard a fire alarm, and they are grateful that they are safe.

There was no immediate word from fire officials on any injuries or what may have caused the blaze.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

