Massive Fire Raging in Lawrence, Flames Have Spread to Multiple Homes

Firefighters are battling a massive fire Friday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
The multi-alarm fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Crosby Street and quickly spread to several other triple-deckers nearby.
Flames and thick smoke were visible from at least a mile away.
The Billerica and Lowell fire departments are among those providing mutual aid at the Lawrence fire.
The wind, gusting to 30 mph at times Friday night, is creating a challenge for fire crews on scene working to contain the blaze. Between the whipping wind and dry air, flames can skip from building to building.
One woman who lives in a building that caught fire told NBC10 Boston that she and her husband rushed outside as soon as they heard a fire alarm, and they are grateful that they are safe.
There was no immediate word from fire officials on any injuries or what may have caused the blaze.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.