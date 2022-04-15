Massive Fire Raging in Lawrence, Flames Have Spread to Multiple Homes

Firefighters are battling a massive fire Friday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The multi-alarm fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Crosby Street and quickly spread to several other triple-deckers nearby.

Flames and thick smoke were visible from at least a mile away.

The Billerica and Lowell fire departments are among those providing mutual aid at the Lawrence fire.

The wind, gusting to 30 mph at times Friday night, is creating a challenge for fire crews on scene working to contain the blaze. Between the whipping wind and dry air, flames can skip from building to building.

Multiple homes on fire in Lawrence. Winds gusting to 30mph at times. Relative humidity as low as 24%. Flames are skipping from house to house. https://t.co/iCpVCiqKPH — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) April 16, 2022

One woman who lives in a building that caught fire told NBC10 Boston that she and her husband rushed outside as soon as they heard a fire alarm, and they are grateful that they are safe.

There was no immediate word from fire officials on any injuries or what may have caused the blaze.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.