Massive Flames Engulf SUV Near Boston Museum of Science

Cambridge firefighters have since put out the fire and cleared the scene

An SUV became engulfed in flames on Thursday morning, just in front of the Museum of Science parking garage on the city line between Boston and Cambridge.

The fire was causing delays in the area, as emergency crews responded, hosing the SUV down to combat the flames and smoke that were swallowing the vehicle.

The fire was put out by Cambridge firefighters, who have since cleared the scene.

Additional information has not been released.

