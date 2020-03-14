Massive Mill Fire Destroys Multiple Buildings in Pawtucket

A massive fire ravaged an abandoned mill, destroying multiple buildings in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, overnight Friday.

Video posted by a bystander early Saturday showed huge, pulsing balls of flame consuming the vacant buildings.

The buildings that caught fire sit at 30 Beecher St. along the border of Pawtucket and Central Falls.

The flames broke out around 3 a.m. Saturday morning where a nearby resident saw a small flame on the second floor. Minutes later, they saw the fire shoot out up the roof.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien said that four buildings caught fire but that no injuries, according to a report from WJAR-TV.