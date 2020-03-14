Local
Rhode Island

Massive Mill Fire Destroys Multiple Buildings in Pawtucket

Video from bystander early Saturday showed huge, pulsing balls of flame consuming the abandoned buildings

By Alec Greaney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A massive fire ravaged an abandoned mill, destroying multiple buildings in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, overnight Friday.

Video posted by a bystander early Saturday showed huge, pulsing balls of flame consuming the vacant buildings.

The buildings that caught fire sit at 30 Beecher St. along the border of Pawtucket and Central Falls.

Local

seafood industry 31 mins ago

Lobster Prices Tumble as Exports to China, Europe Slow

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Brigham and Women’s to Limit, Screen Hospital Visitors

The flames broke out around 3 a.m. Saturday morning where a nearby resident saw a small flame on the second floor. Minutes later, they saw the fire shoot out up the roof.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien said that four buildings caught fire but that no injuries, according to a report from WJAR-TV.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandPawtucketBeecher Stmill firePawtucket Mayor Don Grebien
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us