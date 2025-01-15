Massive police presence in Norwell following ‘unfounded' active shooter reports

A large police presence descended on two addresses in Norwell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon due to what police said were "unfounded" active shooter reports.

The police activity was centered around Longwater Drive. Aerial video showed multiple police officers carrying long guns in the area, and others in full SWAT gear. The Boston Herald reported that about 100 police officers responded to the scene.

Norwell police said in a press release shortly after 3 p.m. that they initially responded around 1:30 p.m. to a report of a possible active shooter on Longwater Drive. The reporting party said there was a message being played over the intercom system stating that there was an active shooter in the building.

The building was immediately put in lockdown, but employees told police there were no sounds or other signs of an active shooter in or outside of the building. Police responded and searched the building but did not identify any threat.

At this time, police said they believe an employee accidentally selected the silver alert code in the preprogrammed system that alerted the building and police of an active shooter.

At 2:04 p.m., a second call was received reporting an active shooter at a different Longwater Drive address. Police said a party with knowledge of the active shooter report at the first address is believed to have reported the active shooter information at the second building. That building was immediately locked down and officers responded to the area, but a search of the building and the surrounding area did not identify a threat.

All schools and daycare facilities in the immediate area were notified and placed in lockdown as a precaution, according to police.

Both of the active shooter reports were unfounded, and there is no threat at this time, police said. The incidents remain under investigation.