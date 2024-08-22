Massive shakeup at Boston sports radio station WEEI. Here's who was let go

Boston sports radio station WEEI announced a major shakeup on Wednesday, which includes the end of former New England Patriots player Christian Fauria's time at the station.

Fauria's midday co-host Andy Gresh was also let go by the station, which also announced a series of other changes to its lineup.

Fauria, who played for the Patriots from 2002-2005, was suspended by the station back in 2018 after doing an impression on air mocking sports agent Don Yee in which he used an over-the-top, stereotypical Asian accent. He later apologized and the station suspended programming for a day for mandatory sensitivity training.

The station also announced Wednesday that afternoon show co-host Adam Jones will move to middays, where he will be joined by weeknight host Rich Keefe, who formerly occupied that timeslot alongside former WEEI host Dale Arnold, who is no longer with the station. Jones and Keefe once worked together on the evening show at rival 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Andy Hart, who has worked mostly as a fill-in host and writer for the station's website, will now co-host the afternoon show alongside Christian Arcand, who had served as the third voice on the afternoon show for the past two years or so.

Meghan Ottolini, who was also a co-host on the afternoon show, will no longer appear regularly on the air. The station said she will remain with the station as a full-time writer for the website and will occasionally serve as a fill-in host.

No announcement was made about who will replace Keefe at night.

“These exciting updates bring together a dynamic mix of talent with New England roots that will continue to deliver top-tier content to Boston’s biggest sports fans,” said Mike Thomas, senior vice president and market manager for Audacy Boston, which owns the radio station. “Adam Jones and Rich Keefe's notable on-air styles and rapport will energize our midday show, while Andy Hart and Christian Arcand’s experience will help bolster afternoon drive. We’re looking forward to this next chapter of WEEI weekdays continuing to make WEEI the go-to destination for everything Boston sports.”

WEEI, once the powerhouse sports radio station in Boston, has been lagging in the ratings behind 98.5 The Sports Hub in recent years.

The programming changes are expected to start next week.