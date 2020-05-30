Local

Massive South Boston Fire Leaves 5 Firefighters Hurt, Families Displaced

Thirty-eight people were displaced by the blaze, which tore through seven residential buildings, according to the Boston Fire Department

By Asher Klein and Nia Hamm

A huge fire broke out in several residences in South Boston early Saturday morning, and five of the firefighters trying to contain the blaze were hurt.

The seven fire erupted about 3:30 a.m. on Columbia Road and Douglas Street and tore through about seven homes, the Boston Fire Department said. By 6:30 a.m., flames could no longer be seen shooting from windows.

Boston fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said some of the injured firefighters were burned. The injuries are minor.

Thirty-eight people were displaced by the blaze, which tore through seven residential buildings, according to the fire department. Damage was estimated at $10 million.

The top floors of at least four buildings looked completely burned out, and Dempsey said at least five of the damaged buildings appeared to be a total loss.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was at the scene and volunteers with the Red Cross were helping the displaced residents.

