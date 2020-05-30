A huge fire broke out in several residences in South Boston early Saturday morning, and five of the firefighters trying to contain the blaze were hurt.

The seven fire erupted about 3:30 a.m. on Columbia Road and Douglas Street and tore through about seven homes, the Boston Fire Department said. By 6:30 a.m., flames could no longer be seen shooting from windows.

Boston fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said some of the injured firefighters were burned. The injuries are minor.

Thirty-eight people were displaced by the blaze, which tore through seven residential buildings, according to the fire department. Damage was estimated at $10 million.

The top floors of at least four buildings looked completely burned out, and Dempsey said at least five of the damaged buildings appeared to be a total loss.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was at the scene and volunteers with the Red Cross were helping the displaced residents.

At approximately 3:30 at 1428 Columbia Road South Boston heavy fire in multiple buildings this is now a 4 mph alarm pic.twitter.com/IHivO8x7os — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

All companies al 5th Alarm has been struck for multiple buildings on Columbia Road . The fire has burned through the roof pic.twitter.com/krJWmueMvD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

Commisioner Dempsey on scene of the now 7 alarm fire on Columbia Rd. Heavy stream appliances, deck guns, hand lines & many firefighters working exterior operations to control spread. pic.twitter.com/QSLq96eP0W — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

Mayor ⁦@marty_walsh⁩ on scene to help support and coordinate services with ⁦@BostonFireC1⁩ John Dempsey and Chief Shumeane Benford⁦ of @AlertBoston⁩ at the 7. Alarm fire in South Boston.⁦@CityOfBoston⁩ pic.twitter.com/gdBbzuXvyL — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020