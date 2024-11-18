Massive warehouse fire breaks out overnight in Chelsea

Crews have been battling a massive fire in an industrial building Monday morning in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Several fire departments have been working to get the situation under control amid towering flames coming from the structure.

It was a huge operation along Crescent Avenue as first responders battled the difficult fire, which is understood to be in a vacant warehouse.

The response has blocked streets in the area, with Eastern Avenue closed form Chelsea Street to Broadway. The side streets in the area are blocked, too.

It remains unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters had been working for several hours as of around 5 a.m.