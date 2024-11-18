Chelsea

Massive warehouse fire breaks out overnight in Chelsea

Massive flames illuminated the sky overnight in Chelsea

By Alysha Palumbo and Matt Fortin

Crews have been battling a massive fire in an industrial building Monday morning in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Several fire departments have been working to get the situation under control amid towering flames coming from the structure.

It was a huge operation along Crescent Avenue as first responders battled the difficult fire, which is understood to be in a vacant warehouse.

The response has blocked streets in the area, with Eastern Avenue closed form Chelsea Street to Broadway. The side streets in the area are blocked, too.

It remains unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters had been working for several hours as of around 5 a.m.

More Chelsea news

Massachusetts Nov 15

Woman, man arrested in deadly stabbing at Chelsea park, prosecutors say

Boston Nov 14

Group looking at ‘any and all ideas' for replacing Tobin Bridge

This article tagged under:

Chelsea
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us