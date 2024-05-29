Massport board picks former transportation secretary Rich Davey as CEO

The Massachusetts Port Authority’s board on Wednesday selected Rich Davey, the state’s former transportation secretary and the current head of New York City public transit, to be its next chief executive and executive director.

In a 5-to-2 vote, the board chose Davey over Eulois Cleckley, the leader of the transportation agency in Florida’s Miami-Dade County.

Davey will replace Lisa Wieland, who stepped down last year to lead National Grid’s New England business after four years in the job. Massport Aviation Director Ed Freni has been serving as CEO on an interim basis.

In selecting Davey, board members pointed to his familiarity with transportation and infrastructure in Massachusetts and the lack of learning curve he will need in taking the job.

Davey was the head of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation from 2011 to 2014 under Gov. Deval Patrick. Before that, he had stints as general manager of both the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority and the region’s commuter rail system.

