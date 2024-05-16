Massport names its 2 CEO finalists, one an ex-Mass. transportation secretary

The Massachusetts Port Authority is considering two finalists to take over as CEO of the agency: a former Massachusetts transportation secretary and current head of New York's subway system, and the director of Miami-Dade County's transportation department.

Richard Davey is the current president of the New York City Transit Authority and served as Massachusetts transportation secretary under former Gov. Deval Patrick from 2011 through 2014, and as the general manager of the MBTA in 2010 and 2011. Eulois Cleckley is the director and CEO of the Department of Transportation and Public Works for Miami-Dade County, overseeing the 15th largest public transit system in the country. Cleckley also led the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for the city and county of Denver, and has worked in transportation in Houston and Washington, D.C.

Both men are up for the job after former Massport CEO Lisa Wieland left in the fall for a high-ranking job at National Grid. Her departure in November to become the president of New England business for the energy giant ended her 17-year career at Massport.

Chair of the Massport Board of Directors Patricia Jacobs led the search committee looking for a new CEO over the past several months, which included hiring Isaacson, Miller to conduct the search. She said they considered more than 280 candidates.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The board aims to have a special meeting next week to deliberate and vote to select a final candidate, though they have not yet set a day for that meeting.