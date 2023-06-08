Massport says not to drive to Logan this summer, urging public transit options

Do not drive your car to Logan Airport this summer. That’s the message from Massport ahead of a busy travel season. Increased air travel combined with the closure of the Sumner Tunnel is expected to create travel chaos.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Logan saw more than 314,000 passengers go through TSA checkpoints. That’s up more than 26,000 from last year.

Asked if it will be one of the busiest summers in a long time, Ed Freni, Massport Director of Aviation said, “I think it'll be very close. Yeah, it will be very close.”

According to the travel website Hopper, domestic airline tickets have gone down a bit, and are on average about $273. International tickets are a different story, though, since fares are up 50% from last year. That means flying internationally is the most expensive in more than five years.

And while it’s expected to be hectic inside Logan Airport, it’s what’s happening outside that could lead to travel gridlock before you even step foot into the terminal.

“This year is going to be particularly unique because of the closure of the Sumner Tunnel,” said Freni.

Beginning July 5 for 8 straight weeks, the Sumner will be closed for construction and traffic going to and from Logan will be very heavy.

“You’ve got to get in the zone, you got to get ready and prepare,” said Freni. “It'll make it a lot easier for everybody.”

Massport is so concerned, they’re telling travelers not to drive themselves to the airport and give yourself an extra two hours on top of the usual timeframe. The agency is even taking out full page newspaper ads telling people to use Logan Express busses, the Blue or Silver Lines or ferries.

Airports in cities like Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, San Jose and Salt Lake City are also participating in the pilot — which is voluntary and accurate, according to TSA.

“Let's just say I think it's going to get more hectic and and so, yeah, I'm glad we came early and yeah, the key is being organized, especially traveling with family,” said one traveler.

If you have to drive you may be diverted north up Route 1A as Massachusetts State Police work to keep the roads around the airport clear. Massport officials have been doing run-throughs to make sure traffic can run smoothly. But with air travel taking off to new post pandemic heights and the Sumner Tunnel closing, it’s creating a perfect storm around the airport this summer.

“We know what to do,” said Freni. “We're working with MassDOT to make sure we do all the right things to keep everybody safe and sound.”