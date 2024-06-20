Child hit by pickup truck in Mattapan, Boston police say

The pickup, a Toyota Tundra, allegedly left the scene but returned

By Asher Klein

A child was hit by a pickup truck while getting off a bus in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Thursday, police said.

The child was taken to the hospital from Morton Street at Lorna Road with minor injuries, according to Boston police. The pickup, a Toyota Tundra, allegedly left the scene but returned.

Massachusetts State Police, who are investigating the case, said the victim is a 7-year-old boy.

The cause and manner of the crash are under investigation, state police said.

