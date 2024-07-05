Deadly Mattapan shooting marks latest violence in Boston over July 4 weekend

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, police said Friday, the latest in a spat of violence over the Fourth of July weekend.

The shooting happened at about 12:23 p.m. on Donwood Terrace at Gladeside Street, according to Boston police. When first responders arrived they found a man and a woman suffering gunshot wounds.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators do not believe this was a random attack.

There were several other shootings across the city in the last 24 hours, including one that killed a man in Roxbury in the early morning hours Friday.

NBC10 Boston Police investigate a deadly shooting on Shawmut Avenue near Ramsey Park shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Injuries were also reported in shootings in Jamaica Plain and Dorchester, all within 12 hours of each other. All of the incidents remain under investigation.

NBC10 Boston Three people were shot on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain in the early morning hours of July 5, 2024.

NBC10 Boston A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester on July 5, 2024.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called the violence across the city unacceptable" and said officials are working to provide answers in each case.

"My heart is with those who are recovering and those who are who are grieving today," Wu said.

She noted that historically it is a time of year when violence goes up, and said the city's team had held planning meetings to try to identify areas that are more likely to experience problems in hopes of preventing it.

"We don’t judge our success by just watching some numbers and statistics and it’s really about the impact on communities," Wu said.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.