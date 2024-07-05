Healey urges Biden to ‘carefully evaluate' 2024 campaign after White House meeting

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has released a statement that urges President Biden to "listen to the American people" following a meeting with the president alongside fellow Democratic governors, which came amid ongoing fallout from Biden's performance in last week's presidential debate.

Healey credited Biden with "saving democracy" in 2020, and called his performance during his first term "outstanding" — but she also urged the president to "evaluate" his viability to win a second term.

Here is the full statement from Healey:

"President Biden saved our democracy in 2020 and has done an outstanding job over the last four years. I am deeply grateful for his leadership. And I know he agrees this is the most important election of our lifetimes.

The best way forward right now is a decision for the President to make. Over the coming days, I urge him to listen to the American people and carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump.

Whatever President Biden decides, I am committed to doing everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump.”

Healey traveled to the White House on Wednesday aside many other Democratic governors following Biden's performance at last week's debate against former President Donald Trump. Biden's debate showing was largely regarded as lacking, and raised concerns over his age and health.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee also traveled to the White House for the meeting.

Biden has been defiant publicly against the concerns over his candidacy, working to assure the Democratic party and voters that he does not intend to drop out of the race. Reporting by The New York Times has suggested that there is more doubt behind the scenes than what is being stated publicly regarding Biden's 2024 campaign.

While some Democratic lawmakers have urged Biden to step aside, big names like Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newson have been voicing their support for 81-year-old Biden.

A highly-anticipated interview with Biden is airing Friday night on ABC News.