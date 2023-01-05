Local

Maura Healey

Maura Healey to Be Sworn in as Next Mass. Governor in Historic Inauguration Day

The festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the State House

By Alysha Palumbo

The Commonwealth will welcome a new governor Thursday, as Gov.-elect Maura Healey prepares to be inaugurated in what will be a historic event.

Healey's rise to power marks the first time a woman was elected governor in Massachusetts. She also will be among the first two openly gay women to serve as governor in the country.

As his eight years as Massachusetts governor come to a close, Charlie Baker stopped for handshakes and pictures with well-wishers during the traditional "Lone Walk" from the State House.

Thursday's festivities get started inside the House chamber at the State House at 11:30 a.m. That’s when Healey, along with Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll, will officially be sworn in.

On Wednesday, outgoing Governor Charlie Baker and outgoing Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito gave Healey and Driscoll gifts symbolizing the ceremonial transfer of power, before taking their lone walk out of the State House.

According to the Inaugural Committee, Gold Star Families will be leading the Pledge of Allegiance during the inaugural ceremony Thursday.

Watch the ceremonial transfer of power between Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker and Gov.-elect Maura

Berklee College of Music instructor Lydia Harrell will be singing the National Anthem. Immediately following the oath of office, both Healey and Driscoll will be giving their inaugural addresses.

Then, Thursday night, there will be the “Moving the Ball Forward” Inaugural Celebration at the TD Garden. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the celebration gets underway at 6 p.m.

