Massachusetts

Maynard woman charged with arson in June house fire

Police say Anabelle Dentino of Maynard, Massachusetts, is charged with arson and causing injury to a firefighter weeks after a fire at an unoccupied home on Little Road

Fire hose on fire truck,
Getty Images

A woman has been arrested on an arson charge after a fire last month in Maynard, Massachusetts.

The fire broke out at an unoccupied home on Little Road on the night of June 5. Crews responded to the home around 11:55 p.m.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The Maynard Police Department said Wednesday that 26-year-old Anabelle Dentino of Maynard had been arrested Tuesday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Dentino is charged with arson of a dwelling and causing injury to a firefighter.

Police said there is an active and ongoing "investigation into other incidents that occurred at this address."

Dentino was arraigned Wednesday at Concord District Court and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Aug. 5, police said.

Local

Milford 39 mins ago

Woman arrested a day after stabbing in Milford, police say

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

All-star mom saves ump's life during Mass. Little League playoff game

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us