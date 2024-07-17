Maynard woman charged with arson in June house fire

A woman has been arrested on an arson charge after a fire last month in Maynard, Massachusetts.

The fire broke out at an unoccupied home on Little Road on the night of June 5. Crews responded to the home around 11:55 p.m.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The Maynard Police Department said Wednesday that 26-year-old Anabelle Dentino of Maynard had been arrested Tuesday.

Dentino is charged with arson of a dwelling and causing injury to a firefighter.

Police said there is an active and ongoing "investigation into other incidents that occurred at this address."

Dentino was arraigned Wednesday at Concord District Court and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Aug. 5, police said.

No further information was immediately available.