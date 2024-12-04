New Haven, CT school brings in counselors after shooting death of student

Riverside Academy in New Haven has brought in counselors, a comfort dog and additional school resource officers to support the school community after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the city on on Tuesday night.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and police identified the teen as 17-year-old Daily Jackson, of New Haven.

Jackson was shot on Shelton Avenue near Huntington Street just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Video surveillance shows a person inside of a vehicle fire at Jackson as he was walking on Shelton Avenue. Investigators do not believe it was a random attack.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the Riverside Academy student was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died.

He was the second classmate to be killed in two weeks.

Police believe the shooting might be connected to the shooting death of 16-year-old Uzziah Shell two weeks ago. They said the two teens knew each other.

Shell died in a broad daylight shooting two weeks ago.

“We're here this morning knowing that we have students who will be arriving, who will have heard some news, may have heard rumors about, you know, who it was. And they're going to be arriving in a state of high anxiety,” Justin Harmon, the communications director for New Haven Public Schools, said.

Riverside Academy is an alternative school for students in the city and Harmon said it’s very tightknit with only 120 students.

“The staff really get to know the students as individuals. They're really working hard for their success as students and oftentimes these are students who've had a difficult time, you know, in school and in life. And so having the support that they need is tremendously important to their completing high school and going on with their lives. So, we want to be especially thoughtful and careful about a day like today and how we care for them,” Harmon added.

The shooting that killed Daily came one day after a fatal shooting in a parking lot on George Street Monday afternoon.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.