Mayor Janey to Mark Anniversary of George Floyd's Death, Give COVID Update

Boston Mayor Kim Janey is set to give remarks on the anniversary of George Floyd's death and provide an update on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday.

Janey's remarks, scheduled for 2:30 p.m., are among the events being held in Massachusetts and across the country to mark one year since Floyd was murdered by a police officer who knelt on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

In addition to Janey's remarks, a march and rally will be held in Boston's Franklin park, hosted by Mass Action Against Police Brutality, to continue the calls for justice for families impacted by police violence.

Janey will also address the city's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, just four days before the state -- including Boston -- lifts business restrictions and some mask rules.

All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC's new guidance.

Boston reopening has often moved slower than the rest of the state given its higher population density. Asked earlier this month why there wasn't a similar lag this time, Janey cited the data.

"Here in Boston, we have more than a month of the data showing that cases are low and continue to be low over time," Janey said. "We are being informed by the data and the data suggests that we can."

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker announces an update on the outdoor mask mandate and new business reopening guidelines.

In line with the changes, the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins have been given the green light to return to "near full capacity" for games beginning Saturday, May 29. The shift is in accordance with city and state guidelines, as Massachusetts is lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29.

While fans still will be required to wear masks and follow Play It Safe protocols to adhere to NBA and NHL guidelines, this is great news for Celtics and Bruins fans. Arena capacity has been capped at 25% since May 10, but that number will increase significantly starting this weekend.