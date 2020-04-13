Local
Boston

Mayor Marty Walsh to Give Coronavirus Update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh gives an update on the coronavirus crisis after the largest field hospital in the state opened in the city this weekend.

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was set to give an update on the city's response to the coronavirus crisis, Monday.

Walsh was scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

There are 3,916 confirmed cases and 58 coronavirus-related deaths in Boston, according to the latest data available on the city website.

The update comes after the opening weekend of the state's largest field hospital to help the fight against coronavirus, dubbed Boston Hope Medical Center.

The facility, located in the Boston Convention and Expo Center in South Boston, opened Friday with enough beds for up to 1,000 people, half of which are designated for people with coronavirus. The other 500 are dedicated to the homeless.

