‘He Understands What Makes Boston Strong': Mayor Walsh Addresses Biden's Victory

Saturday, the streets of Boston were filled with voters celebrating the news that Joe Biden will become the next president-elect. On Sunday morning, Mayor Marty Walsh addressed the public about the election.

Walsh congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. He thanked poll workers and first responders. He assured everyone that the city's administration will hold the administration accountable, and said the two sides will collaborate to fight against racial inequality and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're here to mark a historic moment for the country and our city. I believe this election is good for Boston and good for America, not just because the residents of Boston voted overwhelmingly in favor," Walsh said. "Joe Biden has been here many, many times. He understands what makes Boston strong."

The mayor squashed any rumors that he might join Biden's administration.

"There's a lot of speculation, [but] you can't take everyone from Massachusetts to Washington with you," Walsh said. "I'm just looking forward to working with this administration. I’m just looking forward to getting back to having conversations with an administration that believes in science."

When Joe Biden takes office in January, will it have an impact on the state of Massachusetts? NBC10 Boston political reporter Alison King says that's where all of the great speculation comes in, from Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Harris made history as the first Black woman and Asian-American woman in that role. Walsh noted that like many residents of Boston, she is the child of immigrants.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins and Boston City Council President Kim Janey both mentioned how women of all ages across the country could see themselves in Harris.

"I got teary-eyed as I sat with my granddaughter and thought of all the little girls all across the country watching history unfold right before there very eyes," Janey said. "That is the true promise of America."

Emotions ran high Saturday as Bostonians reacted to news of Biden’s presidential win.

PHOTOS: Bostonians Celebrate Biden's Victory

Those emotions were visible on the faces of the scores of people who spilled out onto the streets after the results were announced.

Things kicked off with a rally and march Saturday morning that began in Copley Square and ended near Faneuil Hall. Not long into that rally however, news that Biden and Harris had secured the presidency and vice presidency spread fast.

Just minutes afterward, celebrations of Biden supporters seemed to pop up and ripple through the streets of Boston, including Back Bay and Nubian Square. But dueling rallies of Trump and Biden supporters at the State House got heated, a reminder that Saturday’s results were disappointing to many Trump supporters.

A large group of supporters of the new president-elect celebrated in Boston on Saturday.