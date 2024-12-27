Mayor, police commissioner to discuss Boston crime stats: Watch live at 12:30

Boston officials will hold a media briefing Friday to discuss crime statistics in Boston from 2024.

Mayor Michelle Wu, Police Commissioner Michael Cox and Senior Advisor for Community Safety Isaac Yablo will all participate in the 12:30 p.m. event at Boston Police Headquarters.

A press release from Wu's office said the purpose if the event is to "discuss crime statistics from the past year and highlight strategies that have made Boston the safest major city in the country."

No further details were released.