Boston

Mayor, police commissioner to discuss Boston crime stats: Watch live at 12:30

They are scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

Boston, MA – March 13: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu talks to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox before a meeting on St. Patrick’s Day safety at Boston Police Headquarters. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Boston officials will hold a media briefing Friday to discuss crime statistics in Boston from 2024.

Mayor Michelle Wu, Police Commissioner Michael Cox and Senior Advisor for Community Safety Isaac Yablo will all participate in the 12:30 p.m. event at Boston Police Headquarters.

A press release from Wu's office said the purpose if the event is to "discuss crime statistics from the past year and highlight strategies that have made Boston the safest major city in the country."

No further details were released.

