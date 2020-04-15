Mayor Walsh Gives Coronavirus Update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to give a coronavirus update at noon outside of City Hall Plaza Wednesday.

There are currently 4,286 cases in Boston and 84 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the latest data on the city's website.

The update comes after Walsh urged people to stay home on One Boston Day and lamented the loss of a Boston Police Officer who had coronavirus.

Officer Jose Fontanez, a decorated nearly 30-year veteran, was the first coronavirus-related death announced by the department. Walsh called Fontanez a "hero" Tuesday, noting that his death serves as a reminder of the courage all first responders and front-line workers are showing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walsh also asked people to stay home Wednesday, which marks the seventh anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. Dubbed One Boston Day, the anniversary is typically marked by gatherings and service projects aimed at honoring the victims of the bombing and reflecting on the city's resiliency in its aftermath.