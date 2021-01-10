Mayor Walsh to Give State of City Speech as He Prepares for DC Gig

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is preparing to give what's expected to be his final State of City address as he prepares for a new post as President-elect Joe Biden's labor secretary.

The Democrat will deliver the annual address virtually on Tuesday. The speech will be live streamed at boston.gov and aired on local television networks.

Walsh, 53, has been Boston's mayor since 2014. He's a former state lawmaker with a long history with organized labor. Walsh is a former head of the Boston Building Trades, a union umbrella organization.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh accepted the nomination to serve as President-elect Joe Biden’s secretary of labor, saying, “I look forward to working with you to deliver good jobs with dignity, security, prosperity and purpose to all American families.”

Democratic City Council President Kim Janey is expected to assume the role of acting mayor when Walsh officially departs.

She'd become first woman and first person of color to lead New England's largest city. Janey, who was elected in 2017 and became council president last year, is Black.