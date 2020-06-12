Mayor Walsh to Outline Plans to Address the Impact of Racism on Boston Residents

Mayor Marty Walsh will hold a press conference Friday morning to outline his plans to address the impact racism has on the health and well-being of Boston residents.

He is also expected to discuss updates related to COVID-19 at his 10:30 a.m. media availability outside City Hall.

Walsh on Wednesday said his administration was exploring reforms to ensure racial equity, including diverting some police funds to social programs, but fell short of offering specific policies.

He said he was consulting with staff members and elected officials of color to find "permanent solutions" that would lead to systemic changes. He said he expected to release further details "over the course of the next couple days."

"In the past, what we've seen is conversations, and when the demonstrations stop, the conversations stop. That's not what we're going to do in the city of Boston," Walsh said.

Walsh said reforms must be made not only to police, but also in housing, education, economic opportunity and public health.

The remarks came amid calls to defund police departments, a rallying cry for protesters who want funds to be diverted from law enforcement to social services to support communities impacted by systemic racism.

Walsh said he was discussing how to reallocate funds from police to other areas, but said he wouldn't simply cut the police budget.

"It's not just about cutting the budget. It's about how we redirect... some of the money to other areas," he said.

Walsh said this administration was working on the budget, acknowledging spending would likely be reduced by up to $80 million because of revenue lost amid the coronavirus outbreak. He said he was considering directing some police funds to training and community programs.

He said his administration has pushed to change the police department, emphasizing diversity and deescalation tactics, and that since 2013, complaints against officers had declined by 41.

Still, he said, much work remained.

"The police department has to evolve and address these issues," he said. "In light of George Floyd's murder, I think there is real urgency to have even a deeper look at our practices and how we handle ourselves."