Mayor Walsh to Speak After Boston Roiled by Looting, Destruction

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to speak Monday about protests over the death of George Floyd that turned violent overnight, ending with dozens of arrests, injured police officers and damaged storefronts across the city.

Walsh is scheduled to give a press conference at 12 p.m. Monday from City Hall.

Late last night, he thanked Boston police for their professionalism, while blasting those who caused a peaceful day to turn violent overnight.

I want to thank the officers of the Boston Police Department and all of the public safety agencies for their professionalism tonight. They are working hard, as they always do, to keep our city safe and treat our residents with respect. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 1, 2020

Walsh also thanked those protesters who exercised their right to free speech peacefully.

"I see you. I hear you. I will use my voice for you," he said.

After hours of peaceful protests, a Boston police cruiser has been set on fire downtown.

At least 40 people were arrested, seven officers were taken the hospital and "many more," were being treated for injuries on the scene of protests that turned violent overnight over the death of George Floyd.

About 21 police cruisers were damaged, according to the Boston Police Department, as of 3 a.m. Monday.

Storefronts along Newbury St., Copley Place and at the Prudential Center, as well as numerous businesses at Downtown Crossing, were damaged. There were also reports of looting at a Men's Warehouse in the area and potted plants overturned outside Macy's.

The National Guard ultimately had to be called in to help keep the peace.