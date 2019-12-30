Local
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Walsh Talks Safety, Preps for First Night Boston

By Staff Reports

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is speaking about preparations and safety ahead of the city's annual First Night celebrations.

Walsh was scheduled to hold the press conference at 1:30 p.m. ahead of Tuesday's celebrations.

First Night festivities at Copley Square will begin Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. For a full list of First Night performers, click here.

Entertainment will include live performances by Single by Sunday, Sons of Levin, SAVASHA and more. Fireworks will be seen over Boston Harbor and a pyrotechnics show will ring in 2020.

Walsh's remarks will come two days after a contractor who was helping set up for First Night died Saturday when a 3,500-pound ballast fell from a forklift and crashed into his chest.

