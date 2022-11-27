Local

Boston

Mayor Wu Attends Tree Lighting in Hyde Park: ‘Rain Won't Keep People From Celebrating'

It was not a winter wonderland on Sunday but people still turned out for the 42nd annual Anderson tree lighting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood

By Diane Cho

Sunday wasn't the best weather for a tree lighting event in Boston, Massachusetts, but the rain didn't put a damper on the holiday spirit in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

People were looking forward to the 42nd annual Anderson tree lighting event despite the fact that it was not a winter wonderland by any means.

For those who have been attending the event for years, they say the crowd was much smaller than what they're used to seeing before the coronavirus pandemic, but it has become a part of their family traditions.

"I think it's the performances, the sense of community," Boston resident Kelly McDonald said. "You don't normally see the neighbors unless it's an event like this."

"It's too bad it's raining," Adriana Cillo said. "I have to applaud the Riverside Theatre. They really are dancing in the rain and singing in the rain."

Santa and his crew also made an appearance just in time for the main event.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said this is one of several tree lighting events she's been to this weekend.

"The rain won't keep people from celebrating," Wu said. "We love to make sure we're bringing people together to kick off the holiday season."

And despite the wet weather Sunday, the show did go on, spreading plenty of holiday cheer throughout the city.

"With the Christmas songs and the lighting...it does lift you up," Cillo said.

