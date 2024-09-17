Mayor Wu, Boston school superintendent to discuss busing issues: Watch live

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and School Superintendent Mary Skipper are scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss transportation updates.

The media availability is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at Ruth Batson Academy in Dorchester.

Last week, two Boston city councilors asked the state to intervene due to chronic issues with late school buses.

City Councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy wrote a letter to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education asking them to look into Boston Public Schools transportation and help develop a plan.

The issues have been especially pronounced this school year, with two-thirds of the morning buses arriving late on the first day of school despite the use of a new GPS tracking app that was supposed to help parents and improve upon arrival times.