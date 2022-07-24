Mayor Wu Extends Heat Emergency Through Tomorrow, Monday July 25

Mayor Michelle Wu has extended Boston's heat emergency protocols through Monday.

Wu cited Monday's projected forecast of temperatures in the 90s as the primary reason for the extension of the heat emergency.

With today expected to be the hottest day of this week's heatwave, check to see what you should do to stay safe and cool.

“With the hot temperatures and humidity now projected to last into Monday, we’ve made the decision to again extend the heat emergency to prioritize the safety of our residents,” said Wu. “As we lengthen the heat emergency for a second time, it is evident that a changing climate is a public health risk for our City. I’m thankful for the many City employees who have helped us get through the first part of this emergency, and urge residents to continue to take care of one another.”

The City of Boston heat emergency is extended through Monday, July 25, due to the hot weather that is forecasted to last into Monday.



Wu's extension of the city's heat emergency will keep the 12 Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along with keeping community centers open, Boston will also have splash pads and other water recreation sites open throughout the city.