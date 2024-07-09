Mayor Wu issues heat advisory for Boston through Friday

Mayor Michelle Wu has issued a heat advisory for Boston beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday.

The threshhold for a heat advisory is three days or more of 90 degree heat index or above sustained for two or more hours per day. She stopped short of issuing a heat emergency, the threshhold for which is two days or more of 95 degree heat index or above.

“City staff are working to ensure Boston has an enjoyable and safe summer, and we’re asking residents to do their part to protect themselves from hot and humid weather,” Wu said in a statement. “While this is not a heat emergency, we are advising people to take the necessary precautions such as taking breaks when working outside, staying hydrated, and checking on each other in the heat.”

The heat advisory means the city is taking action to provide heat relief.

Splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the city during the heat advisory. Several city pools are open for people to cool off and operating hours can be found at boston.gov/pools. Memberships to all City pools are free.

Because of a collaboration between Boston Public Schools, Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the Public Facilities Department, and the Property Management Department, investments of city funding, and improved facilities assessment, the city is on track to have more pools open this year than in previous summers. The BCYF Mildred pool opens Wednesday and the BCYF Perkins pool opened Monday.

Boston Public Library locations are also available for residents to seek relief from the heat. Patrons are welcome to participate in the library's summer programming for kids, teens, and adults.

Additional heat safety tips can be found online at boston.gov/heat.